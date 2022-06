BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fort Ticonderoga is ready to party like it’s 1776. The fort known for its roots in the revolution is already planning for America’s 250th birthday celebration. The big bash isn’t for another six years, but the wheels are in motion to prepare. Part of the display will be one of the largest revolutionary era weapons displays, and they plan to build a museum to hold the hardware.

