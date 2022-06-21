ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Parks & Rec in need of summer workers and volunteers

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland's parks department said staffing...

www.kgw.com

kptv.com

New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide. The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future. PCEF...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
pdxmonthly.com

The Northern Clark County Scenic Drive Is a Blast to the Past

Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Portland Street Response sees surge in call volume with citywide expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Street Response, a new responder program for low-acuity mental health calls in Portland, is already overwhelmed with demand just three months into its citywide launch. “[The first 3 months have] been incredibly busy. We’ve gone from zero to 60 overnight it feels like,” PSR program...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Fireworks banned in Portland, Vancouver this Fourth of July

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it's important to know which cities in the Portland metro area allow fireworks and which ones don't. For example, fireworks are banned in Portland and Vancouver, but certain ones are allowed in Salem and Beaverton. The city of Gresham has not decided whether to ban fireworks this year or not.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Nurses vote against tentative agreement with Providence St. Vincent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tentative contract between nurses and Providence St. Vincent hospital in Portland has been knocked down after nurses voted against it. The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) announced the nurses voted against the tentative agreement late Thursday morning a day after the tentative agreement was reached with Providence St. Vincent following a […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Southeast Portland Middle School Field Has Become a Battleground for Greenspace

For over a decade, people living in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood of Southeast Portland had a handshake agreement with a series of principals at Hosford Middle School. Dog owners could use the school’s vast field as an off-leash dog park after school hours so long as neighbors picked up their pooches’ poop and ensured that no holes dug by dogs were left for children to trip on.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Oregon fire departments get summer staffing boost through $6 million in grants

MT ANGEL, Ore. — As fire season begins, many fire departments in Oregon are getting a financial boost to increase staffing during the summer months. The Oregon State Fire Marshal invited fire departments to apply for one-time $35,000 grants to help increase staffing for fire season. So far, more than 160 agencies have applied for the grants, which cap out at $6 million. That funding comes from Senate Bill 762, which passed after Oregon's nightmarish 2020 fire season.
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
Eater

20 Sunny Portland Bar Patios Ideal for Summer Days

For long stretches of the pandemic, “dining out” was synonymous with “outdoor dining.” With limitations and safety risks associated with indoor dining, dozens of bars and restaurants added or expanded some type of outdoor seating, building dining rooms and patios in parking lots and blocked-off streets. While bistro tables and picnic benches along the sidewalk were a life saver for many a Portland establishment, they are no substitute for the full glory of the sprawling patio of a Portland bar — and the city has plenty of them, with lawn games, stages for casual concerts, and even outdoor bars so visitors don’t have to walk inside for another round. For more sun-soaked outdoor seating, check out our rooftop patio and outdoor dining maps.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

So Much Coast, So Little Summer

Whether you’ve got a calendar full of vacation days or just a weekend to spend on sabbatical, the Oregon Coast is the destination of choice for summering Portlanders in the know. With a rich, diverse variety of accommodations, attractions, multiple ocean-front Pelican Brewing locations dotting the shoreline, it’s hard to deny the allure of Oregon’s ethereal windswept coastline as a top shelf vacation destination. For newly minted Oregonians yet to experience the breathtaking grandeur and overwhelming spectacle of the Oregon Coast, or for Portlanders in want of quick coastal refresher, consider referring to this quick guide as you plan your next oceanic getaway and your best beachfront pint.
CANNON BEACH, OR
KGW

Summer program that provides food and for Portland students begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — A program that gives kids access to food, games and events over the summer has started up again at parks across Portland. Summer Free For All is a partnership between Portland Parks & Recreation and Portland Public Schools (PPS). Its Free Lunch + Play program takes place at more than 20 parks throughout the city.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland air conditioning company gives advice ahead of heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland is expecting to get hot temperatures this weekend. You may want to turn on your air conditioner or you may be in the market for one. Roth Heating & Cooling says if you plan on getting a unit installed, use the mild weather to your advantage and get it done before the high temps come.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Private fireworks banned in Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue encourage people to watch the Portland Blues Festival fireworks show on the Fourth of July.Portland Fire and Rescue has banned the private use of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July. "Due to drought conditions and the annual fires, injuries and deaths associated with the use of fireworks, the City of Portland has banned the use of any fireworks, aerial luminary devices or pyrotechnics," the bureau said on Twitter on Tuesday, June 21. In the announcement, the fire bureau encouraged the public to watch the official Waterfront Blues Festival fireworks show in Tom McCall Waterfront Park...
PORTLAND, OR

