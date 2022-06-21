Portland Parks & Rec in need of summer workers and volunteers

For long stretches of the pandemic, “dining out” was synonymous with “outdoor dining.” With limitations and safety risks associated with indoor dining, dozens of bars and restaurants added or expanded some type of outdoor seating, building dining rooms and patios in parking lots and blocked-off streets. While bistro tables and picnic benches along the sidewalk were a life saver for many a Portland establishment, they are no substitute for the full glory of the sprawling patio of a Portland bar — and the city has plenty of them, with lawn games, stages for casual concerts, and even outdoor bars so visitors don’t have to walk inside for another round. For more sun-soaked outdoor seating, check out our rooftop patio and outdoor dining maps.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO