ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ron Johnson Caught Pretending to Be on a Call to Dodge Reporters After Jan. 6 Hearing

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After explosive revelations about his staffers’ behavior were revealed at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) appeared to fake a phone call to avoid taking questions...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
Fox News

Special Counsel John Durham's team says evidence has 'proven' Sussmann is guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Special Counsel John Durham’s team delivered its closing argument in the trial of Michael Sussmann Friday morning, saying the evidence has "proven beyond a reasonable doubt" that Sussmann made a false statement to the FBI. Sussman had said he was not bringing the debunked allegations of a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank to the bureau on behalf of any client, when he, in fact, billed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign for his time and work on the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Nbc News
CNN

When Jan. 6 hearings are on, Trump fans turn Fox off

Brian Stelter reports that Fox News viewership crated when the network showed daytime hearings by the Jan. 6 committee. Robby Soave says “it gets at a broader truth: No one new is being won over or persuaded by any of this.”
POTUS
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Furious Over Jan. 6 Hearings on ‘The View’: “I Am So Angry Again”

Ana Navarro got heated on Friday’s episode of The View, reigniting her anger over the Jan. 6 insurrection during a conversation about the ongoing hearings. As the country tunes in to the prime-time committee hearing, which kicked off yesterday (June 9), Navarro said she is once again feeling upset about what took place that day last winter. “History will not whitewash or erase what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump, no matter how much people try to change the narrative, is going to go down in the annals of American history with the names of Benedict Arnold and Richard Nixon. He...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Despite video evidence, Republicans rush to defend GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour on eve of riot

On Wednesday, the January 6 committee released bombshell footage revealing that Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., may have provided a Capitol tour just ahead of the insurrection to a man who appears to have participated in that very insurrection, lending more credence to the Democratic-backed claim that the GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours before the insurgency was carried out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy