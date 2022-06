June 2022 has officially become the driest June since 2012. Rain chances are to remain low but might perk up this weekend. The city of Indianapolis has not had a measured rainfall since a soaking on Sunday June, 12th. The dry conditions set on quickly and combined with high heat and the high sun angle, soils in central Indiana went dry quickly. A ‘flash drought’, the rapid onset of drought-like conditions, are to worsen with limited rainfall chances coming over the next six to ten days.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO