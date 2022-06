LCM (50-meter format) In our women’s 4×200 free relay preview, we picked the United States to finish fourth. At their trials meet, Katie Ledecky was the only swimmer to go sub-1:57 in the 200 free, and the possibility that Americans could compete with the likes of Canada, China, and Australia for the medals seemed very unlikely. There was even discussion about how Meg Harris, the eighth place finisher in the 200 free at Australian trials (1:56.82), was faster than Claire Weinstein, the second-place finisher at U.S. trials (1:57.08), showing how weak we thought the U.S. was in terms of 200 freestyle depth at that point.

