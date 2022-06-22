Heat Wave: STAY SAFE

Nourish Knoxville is excited to announce all Knoxville farmers’ markets now accept SNAP/P-EBT (formerly known as food stamp) benefits and double SNAP purchases for free fresh fruits and vegetables! In spring of 2022, East Tennessee Farmers Association for Retail Marketing’s Ebenezer Road Farmers’ Market began accepting SNAP/P-EBT benefits and doubling those dollars with Double Up Food Bucks, giving SNAP customers up to $20 per day in tokens to spend on free, locally grown fruits and vegetables. The Ebenezer Road Farmers’ Market joins Nourish Knoxville’s Market Square, New Harvest, and Winter Farmers’ Markets and National Women in Agriculture’s Eastside Sunday Market in Double Up Food Bucks, making it possible for SNAP and P-EBT recipients to shop at any Knoxville farmers’ market and receive free produce!

