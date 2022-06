A White Township man was sentenced to serve time in state prison for charges related to shooting at his child’s mother in 2020. District Attorney Bob Manzi announced in a news release that 34-year-old Todd Jakosh will serve four to eight years in state prison after shooting at his child’s mother after he was served a final protection from abuse order in July 2020. At that time, Jakosh assaulted the mother after the two were in a verbal argument, causing both injuries to her and damage to her property. The mother filed a PFA after the incident and Jakosh was ordered to not have any contact with her.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO