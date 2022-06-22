New Ag Building Planned For Paris ISD

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on June 23, 2022. Paris Police stopped a gray 2006 BMW in the 2100 block of Lamar Ave at 3:39 P.M. on June 23, 2022 for not displaying a registration sticker on the windshield. The driver, 31-year-old Katie Rae Simpson, of Cookville, Texas, was found to have two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. During the investigation, the license plate that was displayed on the rear of the vehicle was found to belong to another vehicle. During the arrest, Simpson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and several articles of identifying information that did not belong to her. Simpson was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and fraud by possession of identifying information. Simpson was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO