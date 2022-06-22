ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ag Building Planned For Paris ISD

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paris ISD Board has approved the construction of a...

easttexasradio.com

East Post Oak Cemetery

The annual East Post Oak Cemetery homecomings were held in July each year until 2015 when lack of attendance canceled it. As a result, East Post Oak cemetery, located in northeastern Lamar County northeast of Blossom and northwest of Detroit, is accepting financial help. Financial reports continue to be prepared and made available to all interested persons.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Holds Robotics Coding Camp

The Paris Junior College Robotics Coding Camp has been conducted this week at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with 16 sixth, seventh and eighth graders participating. PJC computer science instructor Cedric Crawford is the camp instructor. Above, 7th grader Kayden Pierce has completed building his vehicle and uses a remote control to demonstrate it.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Changes Coming To I-30 In Mt Pleasant

ATLANTA – Plans to construct one-way frontage roads along Interstate 30 from FM 3419 to FM 989/Kings Highway were approved in June by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). Plans also include replacing and widening the FM 989 bridge over Interstate 30 and widening FM 989 from I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane.
ATLANTA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Meeting, Work Session Agendas 06.27

PLACE: The Commissioners’ Courtroom Is On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse, 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Commissioner’s Court Will Consider The Following Items For...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sign up now: Kids College starts at PJC July 18

Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days in mid-July. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will address a wide range of interests. All classes are at the Paris location. Courses include Basics, Basics, Basics (outdoor survival skills); Cookie Showdown; First Aid; Fun with Clay;...
PARIS, TX
KXII.com

Bryan County senior citizens could qualify for free food

DURATN, Okla. (KXII) - Senior citizens in Bryan County could qualify to receive a free monthly food box from the Bryan County Retired Senior Volunteer Food Program. “I have a passion for seniors and I don’t want anyone to mistreat them and we try to help them every way we can,” Executive Director of Bryan County Retired Senior Volunteer Program Sheila Risner said.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Murder Suspects Transported Back To Hopkins County

They have extradited to Hopkins County two murder suspects arrested by Hopkins County Deputies and a Texas Ranger in St. Louis. Authorities are accusing 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth and 20-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Colbert, Oklahoma, of killing 35-year-old Giovanni Alexis Najarro of Dallas and dumping his body in a wooded area north of Sulphur Springs. They think the murder happened in the metroplex, and they transported the body to Hopkins County. The bond for each suspect is $1 million.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Multiple East Texas counties issue burn bans

MARSHALL, Texas - More and more East Texas counties are issuing burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions across the region. Harrison, Upshur, Marion, and Panola all have a burn ban in place. Two towns in Morris County have also issued restrictions -- Lone Star and Daingerfield. All outdoor...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || June 24, 2022

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on June 23, 2022. Paris Police stopped a gray 2006 BMW in the 2100 block of Lamar Ave at 3:39 P.M. on June 23, 2022 for not displaying a registration sticker on the windshield. The driver, 31-year-old Katie Rae Simpson, of Cookville, Texas, was found to have two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. During the investigation, the license plate that was displayed on the rear of the vehicle was found to belong to another vehicle. During the arrest, Simpson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and several articles of identifying information that did not belong to her. Simpson was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and fraud by possession of identifying information. Simpson was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County Weekend

The Reno Summer Celebration and Barbecue Cook-off will be Saturday from noon until dark at Kiwanis Park. There will be many vendors, bounce houses, a water slide at the event, and live music. The grand finale will be a Fireworks show. For more information, call 903-785-6581 or visit the website – renotexas.us.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant City Manager Ed Thatcher’s Report

Public Works Department Makes New Progress Under Director Keith Boyd. The municipal government often says that the Public Works employees are the city’s unsung heroes, and I agree. These staff members are on call 24/7 to keep our city operating, offering hard work during regular business hours and emergency...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Paris Police Report For Friday (Jun 24)

Paris Police stopped a gray 2006 BMW in the 2100-block of Lamar Thursday afternoon at 3:39 for not displaying a registration sticker on the windshield. The driver, Katie Rae Simpson, 31, of Cookville, had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants. In addition, the rear license plate belongs to another vehicle. During the arrest, Simpson had possession of methamphetamine and several articles of identifying information that did not belong to her. Officers charged Simpson with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram and fraud by possessing identifying information. They placed her in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || June 23, 2022

ADAMSON, RYAN WESLEY – JN/POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G DFZ, REPEAT OFFE; BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY. CHAVEZ, ALFREDO MUNOZ – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. LISCOMB, DANA MAE – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Amateur Radio Field Day

An Amateur Radio Field Day will be on Saturday and Sunday at Love Civic Center in Paris. Amateur Radio Operators, known as “Hams,” build, plan, organize the right skills and gear, and once a year, jerk the plug out of the wall, drag their equipment out in the open, and test their ability to communicate under emergency conditions out in the field. The public is welcome and encouraged to observe. Information about getting your own “ham” radio license will be available.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Man Arrested After Standoff

Bond is $500,000 for a Lamar County man involved in a standoff who reportedly armed himself with an AR15. The incident began when they dispatched Lamar County Deputies to serve two felony warrants on 39-year-old Ryan Adamson, who barricaded himself inside the home and would not communicate with deputies. He eventually came out after about two hours and was charged with possession of over four and under 200 grams in a drug-free zone, repeat offender, and a felony bail jumping/failure to appear. He was scheduled for trial Wednesday morning but did not show up.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Extradited murder suspects booked into Hopkins County Jail

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people wanted for murder have been extradited from Missouri and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. Diamonte Jakeli Payne, 28, of Fort Worth, and Aleigha Denise Coble, 21, of Colbert, Oklahoma are wanted in connection with the killing of Giovanni Alexis Najarro, 35, of Dallas. Najarro’s body and abandoned vehicle was found Hopkins County on the night of Tuesday, June 14.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail

Hopkins County arrested 40-year-old Katy Leanne Wilburn for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a drug-free zone and three capias warrants for traffic charges. There is not a bond set. Krystal Lee Wilson. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Krystal Lee Wilson on a Wood County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance....
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

BBQ Cook-Off At Sulphur Springs

Backstory Brewery is back again in 2022 with its fourth annual BBQ contest on Saturday, June 25. The event gets underway at 11:00 am. The competition has three categories: brisket, ribs, and chicken, and the cost is $10 for all you can eat. There will also be raffles with proceeds going to local charities.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

