The NASCAR Series Cup chase continues this week in Tennessee with the Ally 400 race. This is the last race before the final two months of the season begin. Currently, Chase Elliot is atop the leaderboard with 536 points. He’s still in the top five of the odds standings, but it looks like it will be an uphill battle. Kyle Larson, who’s in seventh place in the standings, is the favorite to win this week. Larson won last year’s race and was fairly dominant in his victory.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO