The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School wrestling program is putting on an event and tomorrow is the last day to register. This ACGC wrestling clinic is a two day camp, open for kids that are in third through sixth grade and seventh through twelfth grade. This clinic will teach wrestling basics from beginners to experts along with preparation and weight management instruction. Wrestlers will learn from the ACGC coaching staff as well as a special guest from the University of Northern Iowa division one wrestling program Derek Holschlag.

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO