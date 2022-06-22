ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday’s Warrior: Baking for a cure

By Alyssa Taglia
 3 days ago

(WTNH) – More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s in the U.S. according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A young boy in Milford is taking action to help beat those numbers, one treat at a time.

It’s just amazing knowing that all the people with Alzheimer’s is getting help because of the last two bake sales we did,” said 12-year-old Michael Cotton.

Cotton lost his beloved nana to Alzheimer’s in 2020. Turning loss and sadness into action, Michael has hosted a bake sale for two years, raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year, he collected $800.

“It gives you an amazing feeling knowing that people are going to be happy because of this and people are going to have better days in life,” he said.

Not only is Cotton leaving a lasting impact, but he’s also just getting started.

The funds going towards the upcoming Alzheimer’s walk in September will be used for research and care. Michael is still fundraising with a goal of beating last year’s cap, $1,800.

