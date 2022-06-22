ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Video: More Emergency Services Not Responding to 911 Calls Due To Soaring Gas Prices

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices have rocketed beyond $5 per gallon nationwide, according to AAA data and have more than doubled since Joe Biden entered the White House....

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall Mathers
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kendrick Lamar
AOL Corp

U.S. gas prices average hits $5 as summer of pain sets in

Gas prices topped $5 a gallon nationwide as of Saturday, according to the latest price data from AAA, and the sharp rise in recent months is not showing signs of slowing. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $5, which is nearly two dollars higher per gallon than a year ago, and 20 states have hit the $5 threshold. Drivers in California are seeing the highest average, $6.43, which is $2.21 higher per gallon than a year ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Censorship#Indie Music#Gas Prices#Aaa#The White House#Spotify Censors#Christian
CBS San Francisco

Gas prices fall ahead of busy July 4th travel weekend

American motorists are getting some minor relief, with gasoline prices registering their first weekly drop in more than two months amid declining oil prices and a dip in consumer demand."The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said Tuesday in a statement. "This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend." The national average for...
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Gas Rebate Cards: Biden Looks at Options to Alleviate Rising Gas Prices

President Joe Biden is looking for ways to help Americans alleviate the pain at the pump. One of the things he is considering is gas rebate cards. What are gas rebate cards?. The gas rebate cards the Biden administration is considering would be a subsidy for Americans to help offset the rising cost of gas. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of gas on Jun 21 was $4.968. However, in at least eight states, gas prices are as much as $6 per gallon.
GAS PRICE
CBS News

High gas prices sting millions who rely on driving for work

High gas prices have Wallace Reid looking for a new career. Reid, who drives for Uber and Lyft in New York, fills up his Lexus at least three times a week. He pays around $95 each time, about double what he was paying last year. To make up for the increase, he's driving more often, but he's also applying for other jobs that wouldn't require a car.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Dave Chappelle buys 19 acres of land in Ohio village to stop $39M housing development for 'wealthy interlopers' after threatening to ditch the area if building went ahead in town hall rant

Dave Chappelle has purchased a block of land in the small Ohio town where he lives in an attempt to stop a building firm from constructing a $39million development in the area. The new development would potentially have reached right up to the border of Chappelle's property, according to zoning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy