Video: More Emergency Services Not Responding to 911 Calls Due To Soaring Gas Prices

American motorists are getting some minor relief, with gasoline prices registering their first weekly drop in more than two months amid declining oil prices and a dip in consumer demand."The recent high prices may have led to a small drop in domestic gasoline demand as fewer drivers fueled up last week," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said Tuesday in a statement. "This dip, coupled with less costly oil, has taken some steam out of surging pump prices. And this is happening right before drivers gas up for what AAA forecasts will be a busy July 4th travel weekend." The national average for...
