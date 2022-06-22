Video: More Emergency Services Not Responding to 911 Calls Due To Soaring Gas Prices

President Joe Biden is looking for ways to help Americans alleviate the pain at the pump. One of the things he is considering is gas rebate cards. What are gas rebate cards?. The gas rebate cards the Biden administration is considering would be a subsidy for Americans to help offset the rising cost of gas. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of gas on Jun 21 was $4.968. However, in at least eight states, gas prices are as much as $6 per gallon.

GAS PRICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO