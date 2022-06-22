North Avenue to reopen on Friday following construction

Road construction is wrapping up on North Avenue this week, with the roadway expected to reopen on Friday.

North Avenue between Bartlett Avenue and Oakland Avenue closed in February so crews could improve the existing North Avenue Bridge Deck.

The work primarily consisted of removals, excavation, concrete pavement approach slabs, concrete curb & gutter, concrete sidewalk, pavement marking, bridge structure repairs, and street lighting.

Now, the roadway will reopen to vehicles, buses, bikes, and pedestrians. The construction detour will be removed and Cambridge Avenue and Newhall Street will revert back to two-way traffic.

