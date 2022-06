Terraform is back, and for our first entry we’re celebrating with a piece from one of our favorite collaborators—you can always count on Russell Nichols’ futures to be exceedingly dark, surreal, and absurdly satirical. This one, about, among other things, the art of consuming news in the age of mass violence (Nichols cut his teeth as a reporter, it might be noted), is no different. Enjoy. -the eds.

