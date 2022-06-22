ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

College softball player becomes viral TikTok star after getting hit in face

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

That’s one painful way to become famous.

Emma Todhunter — a softball player for North Idaho College — suffered a gruesome injury this spring when a 60-mph pitch struck her in the face while she tried to lay down a bunt in practice. The accident broke Todhunter’s jaw in two places and ripped out a chunk of her tooth, spurring doctors to wire her jaw shut.

During the six-week period in which her jaw was shut, Todhunter took to TikTok to document her injury and subsequent recovery. Her videos quickly captivated millions of viewers.

Emma Todhunter got hit in the face during softball practice, forcing her to have her mouth wired shut.
Emma Todhunter/TikTok

In one TikTok demonstrating how the injury impacted her day-to-day life, Todhunter writes that “straws are my best friend” and “none of my clothes fit,” a predicament stemming from weight loss due to her inability to open her mouth to eat. She also records herself taking shots of mouthwash, a substitute to brushing her teeth.

Todhunter’s other viral videos include her disclosing how she yawns without opening her mouth, explaining what happens if she pukes and revealing what she sounded like before the injury.

As her six-week timeline wound to a close, Todhunter also included an emotional countdown to the day that her wires would be removed.

Emma Todhunter documented her recovery on TikTok.
Emma Todhunter/TikTok
Now that her wires are out, Todhunter is not relenting her TikTok fame, instead continuing to document certain aspects of her day-to-day recovery.

New York Post

