MLB Highlights: Cardinals 6, Brewers 2

The Oklahoma starting pitching has been on a roll lately. As a result, the Sooners haven’t had to go to their bullpen much during the College World Series. As the College World Series championship series gets going on Saturday, Skip Johnson said that’s a bit concerning, but “not much” as his team gets ready to take on Ole Miss. He said bullpen sessions are huge to make sure the relievers are sharp.

NORMAN, OK ・ 42 MINUTES AGO