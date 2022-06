A large reward is now being offered after a hit and run accident on I-87 that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. In early June, New York State Police out of Tarrytown asked the public for help after what they called a "serious injury crash" on I-87 where a passenger car struck a motorcycle on the New York State Thruway and then fled the scene.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO