ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, VA

Blackstone community mourns 2-year-old killed in house fire on Father’s Day

By Autumn Childress
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXKoN_0gILJQDv00

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Father’s Day ended in tragedy for a Blackstone family after a house fire claimed the life of their two-year-old son.

Fire crews responded to the home along Luke Street just after noon on Sunday, June 19. Video obtained by 8News shows heavy smoke and flames shooting from the roof as firefighters entered the home.

Child killed in Father’s Day house fire in Nottoway County

Justice Fowlkes, who lives two doors from the house, said that the father, Kenny Short, ran outside, yelling for help .

“I asked did your kids get out and he said no. So, we ran in there trying to get as far as we could,” Fowlkes said. “Everyone started trying to get in through the window. We started reaching around, calling for the little boy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyvXG_0gILJQDv00
2-year-old Cage Pearce of Blackstone, Virginia, was killed in fire at his home on Father’s Day. (Credit: Jessica Kidd)

He added, “I tried to scream. Smoke was getting in my mouth. It was just too much.”

Kenny Short and his four-year-old son got out of the home safely; however, two-year-old Cage Pearce died in the home. Jessica Kidd, a family friend, said Cage had been hiding under the bed.

“Everybody is in grief over this and in shock,” Kidd said. “Nobody wants or expects something like this to happen.”

Kidd said she’s known Cage since he was a baby — describing him as an ‘adventurous little boy’ and a ‘wise soul.’

“He had the prettiest blue eyes and blonde hair. Just an adorable little child,” she said. “He wanted to do what his dad did with the drums. He was a good baby.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2682AA_0gILJQDv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqTDh_0gILJQDv00
2-year-old Cage Pearce of Blackstone, Virginia, was killed in fire at his home on Father’s Day. (Credit: Jessica Kidd)

A memorial filled with flowers, candles and toys formed outside of the window where Cage died. On Tuesday, 8News witnessed as dozens of community members stopped by to pay their respects.

Kidd said this Father’s Day was supposed to be a celebration, but it will now forever be marked by tragedy for this family.

“He lost everything, but none of that even matters because he can’t bring Cage back. He’s hurt, he’s angry at himself, he’s devastated,” she said. “The baby is with his Heavenly Father on Father’s Day but still we’re left here grieving and mourning.”

Video credit: Jessica Kidd.

The Blackstone Fire Department released a statement on Facebook extending their condolences.

“As an organization, we are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred yesterday afternoon at a residential structure fire on Luke Street,” the Facebook post reads. “Anytime there is a loss of life we all have extended emotions, this emotion surges when that loss of life is a child. “

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Richmond Fire Department releases cause of fatal Decatur Street house fire Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Blackstone, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Nottoway County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#House Fire#Shooting#Mourning#Accident
NBC12

One person hurt in reported shootout in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was hit by gunfire during a reported shootout in Richmond. Police say that man exchanged gunfire with at least two other people in the 700 block of Mosby Street around 1 a.m. Thursday. The person who was shot was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. There are no other reports of injuries at this point.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police identify man shot to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond have identified a man that was shot to death last week. On June 13, at around 7:47 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of West Moore Street for the report of a person down. When officers arrived they found Eric Barbour, 32,...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy