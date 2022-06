Mel C – known best as Sporty Spice – has spilled that fans could look forward to a Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury in future. Speaking to BBC Entertainment Correspondent Colin Paterson live from Somerset, England, Mel C said of a potential Spice Girls reunion at the famous festival: “It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it … You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO