With winter firmly behind us, New Yorkers prepare for the next wave of unpredictable weather. A heat advisory warning was issued by the Nation Weather Service. This week calls for temps in the 90s with merciful, albeit brief, lapses in the 70s. Bookending the heat advisory is the high probability of thunderstorms across Western New York. These storms are located mostly south and east of Rochester. As the heavy humidity rises into the cooler air, the resulting storms may cause flooding in some areas. If you plan on going on any excursions post-storm, know that the heat isn’t done with us yet as temperatures are predicted as high at 90 on Saturday.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO