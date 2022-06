The Village of Stryker will be absorbing an additional surcharge from Archbold Refuse Service to cover fuel. During the regular village council meeting…Stryker mayor, Joey Beck said ARS was tacking on an additional surcharge for its trash collection due to high gas prices. While the village had the option to reject the surcharge, that would require the village to go to bid for trash collection. What happens after the end of the year will depend on gas prices. If prices don’t decrease enough for ARS to take the surcharge off, then the village will have to raise rates to avoid operating in the negative.

STRYKER, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO