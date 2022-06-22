ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IN

When Tech Is Wrong

wbnowqct.com
 3 days ago

A driver…who drove his car onto the train tracks in DeKalb County…tells police…that was what his GPS...

wbnowqct.com

WANE-TV

4 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

DeKalb County, Ind. (WANE) — A Friday night crash with a motorcycle and a car put everyone involved in the hospital. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Justin England, 37, from Auburn, was traveling west in the 1700 block of County Road 56 “at a high rate of speed.”
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Multiple crashes on at I-69 and Coldwater cause pile-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

2 stabbed and killed in Huntington, 2 others hurt, suspect search on

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Investigators tell Fort Wayne’s NBC News that Huntington City, Huntington County and Indiana State Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing that took place at a home Thursday evening in Huntington. Police say they were called to the scene...
HUNTINGTON, IN
County
Dekalb County, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Dekalb County, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
abc57.com

Semi engulfed in flame on US-33 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fire has engulfed a semi on US-33 on the south side of Goshen next to Wave Express on Friday morning. The Goshen Fire Department is currently on-site. According to the driver of the vehicle, he said that he started hearing popping noises and smoke from the front end of the vehicle.
GOSHEN, IN
wfft.com

Indiana issues air quality alert Friday for 4 regions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast. In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Mishawaka woman dies in U.S. 30 crash

KOCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A Mishawaka woman has died following a crash on U.S. 30 Wednesday afternoon, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. The crash happened at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 30, east of C.R. 500 W. According to the investigation, 47-year-old Kathy Harmon was driving a 2011...
MISHAWAKA, IN
FOX59

Woman dies after train hits SUV in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Hartford City woman died after a train struck her SUV in Madison County. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Beverly J. Norwood was driving on County Road 1800 North and initially stopped at the railroad crossing before driving onto the tracks. A train heading southbound then slammed into […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday. The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Asphalt truck rolls over in DeKalb County, injures driver

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The driver of an asphalt truck was injured after the truck rolled over twice Wednesday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says just after 5 a.m., 24-year-old Ian Hirschy, from Berne, was driving a loaded asphalt truck west in the 4600 block of County Road 56. The truck ran off the road and re-entered the road on an uneven surface, causing the truck to roll over twice before stopping upright in a field. The truck was loaded with about 15,000 pounds of material, the sheriff says.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man pulled to safety by neighbor in duplex fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A neighbor helped pull a man to safety after a house fire early Thursday morning, witnesses say. The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says they were called to a duplex in the 400 block of West Baker Street just after midnight on Thursday on reports of a fire with people trapped inside.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Operation Blue Heat results in 68 arrests on 171 criminal charges

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

1 person in serious condition after downtown structure fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a structure fire early Thursday morning. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews responded to 408 West Baker St. at 12:43 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a two-story house with smoke coming from the second floor.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Pileup crash on I-69 south near Exit 312 shuts down 2 lanes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Authorities are on the scene of a highway crash involving several vehicles Thursday morning on the northwest side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police and Fire crews are working to clear up the scene of a crash on Interstate 69 south just past Exit 312 to Coldwater Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis confirmed one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Wednesday. While two semis were involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m., only one of the semis collided with the SUV east of the intersection with North CR 500W. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, but Francis said no further information, including the drivers’ names, would be released until Thursday. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were stopped for a time. Responding to the scene were the KCSO, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS, Atwood Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Possible changes at 122nd Fighter Wing would see the A-10 replaced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The skies over Fort Wayne is expected to sound a little different in the coming years thanks, in part, to Congressman Jim Banks. Banks, the only Indiana representative on the House Armed Services Committee, says he’s made it a priority to help the 122nd Fighter Wing transition from the A-10 Thunderbolt to F-16 Fighting Falcon.
FORT WAYNE, IN

