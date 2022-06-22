ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Farmers Markets on the East End

By Anne White
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things about summer in the Hamptons is the abundance of local farmers’ markets – all the towns have them. Here’s a rundown of farmers’ markets on the East End where you can buy directly from the growers and makers. In addition, there are also some terrific farm...

northforker.com

Dine at these South Fork restaurants with beautiful water views

Inn Spot on the Bay in Hampton Bays (Credit: Lee Meyer) The South Fork’s waters are beautiful and vast. These restaurants offer unique and eclectic cuisine, with stunning vista views. Bird on the Roof. 47 South Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Bird on the Roof is run...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Bay Shore’s Fire Island Ferries increase fare prices

Fire Island Ferries, Inc. — the ferry service out of Bay Shore Marina — recently announced a rise in all ferry, freight, and water taxi fares beginning June 25. The service includes trips between Bay Shore and the following areas in Fire Island: Kismet, Saltaire, Fair Harbor, Dunewood, Atlantique, Ocean Beach, Seaview and Ocean Bay Park.
BAY SHORE, NY
TBR News Media

Developers pitch plans for Jefferson Plaza

During a meeting of the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce on Monday, June 20, the developer of the Jefferson Plaza project presented his vision for its future. Valentin Staller, vice president of the Hauppauge-based real estate firm Staller Associates, delivered a presentation on the proposed redevelopment of Jefferson Plaza,...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
Hamptons.com

The Palm Tree Festival Returns to the Hamptons on June 25th

After a sold out festival last year, the Palm Tree Festival is back this Saturday, June 25th! Enjoy the tropical-inspired festival experience in the Hamptons at the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach. Palm Tree Music Festival will entertain 6,000 festival-goers this year, with a line-up of special performances...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
27east.com

Former Personal Home Of Architect Norman Jaffe Sells For $7.5 Million

A former personal home of the late modernist architect Norman Jaffe in Bridgehampton recently sold for $7.5 million. On a 1.1-acre flag lot at 635 Lumber Lane, the main house has wood plank walls and ceilings, flame-cut heated stone floors, and beautiful light with stunning views, according to the listing. The compound has four bedrooms and four bathrooms in all with several flexible living spaces organized around a courtyard with mature trees, a heated Gunite pool with spa, and bluestone patios.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Montauk Airport Sold Amid Fears For East Hampton Future

Montauk Airport was sold last week to an as yet unidentified buyer who the now former owner said was concerned about future access to East Hampton Airport amid threats by... more. East Hampton Town is in position to purchase two of the largest undeveloped, residentially zoned ... 22 Jun 2022...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Bar Is One of the Best in America

Can you guess which Westchester bar Esquire ranked among the top 25 best bars in America in 2022? Hint: It’s in Hastings-on-Hudson. Are you a foodie looking for a fun night out? According to Esquire, if a cocktail and an elegant vibe is your idea of a good time, then Westchester — and one Westchester bar in particular — is the place to be.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Come visit on the road to Oaxaca

With two locations, Patchogue and Astoria, Ruta Oaxaca specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine as the house of delicious moles, with more than 50 different types of tequilas and 40 artisanal mezcales. Located at 30 East Main Street, the former location of Swell Taco, Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine was founded by...
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Charming cottage on the creek

This week’s Dream Home has history and charm all rolled into one sweet cottage on Deep Hole Creek in Mattituck. Members of the Tuthill family, whose ancestors were among the North Fork’s founding English families, enjoyed the residence for more than eight decades. “This property is steeped in...
MATTITUCK, NY
longislandadvance.net

South Country Library sells Post Office building

After two years of trying to sell the building, the South Country Library officially sold the Bellport Post office building located at 26 Station Road for a total of $1.1 million. Postal Realty Trust, the purchasers of the building, according to library director Kristina Sembler, will be maintaining post office...
BELLPORT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

American Airlines Ending Service To Two Cities In New York

The country is currently dealing with a shortage of pilots. Because of that, some major airlines are having to cut service to some cities. It's strange how there are so many shortages these days and most of them can be traced back to the pandemic. In the instance of pilots, when the country went into lockdown, people were obviously traveling less. It was a lot less. Sometimes flights were taking off with just a handful of people on them. Obviously, when there aren't as many tickets being purchased, fewer flights can take off. If there are fewer flights, there's not as much work to go around. Airlines began to cut back on staff to save money. They offered many pilots packages to retire early.
LIFESTYLE
27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
BUFFALO, NY
therealdeal.com

On the dock-et: Shelter Island inn owner sues town

Aandrea Carter may be the new kid on the dock, but she isn’t letting Shelter Island dismantle her dreams. Carter is taking the town to court after the municipality tried to destroy the dock leading up to the hotel she bought last year, Newsday reported. Carter purchased the 17-room Ram’s Head Inn, which includes a 110-seat restaurant, in part because visitors could arrive by boat.
SHELTER ISLAND, NY

