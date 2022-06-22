Investigation underway after 2 people shot on walking path in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a shooting on a walking path in Lawrence early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting on a path that runs along the Spicket River near Hampshire Street found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victims, whose names have not been released, walked away from the scene and were found at two separate nearby businesses, the DA’s office noted. They were then taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed an area near Central Catholic High School roped off with crime scene tape, evidence markers scattered on the ground, and K9 teams searching for clues.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

