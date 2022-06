Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will not be as hot today with highs in the low to mid-90s for most areas and mid-80s at the beachfront. So, we will see relief from the very hot day we had yesterday. It will be mainly dry throughout much of the day, but there could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm after 2 pm. The best chance for thunderstorms today will be areas south and west of Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO