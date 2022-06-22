ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 unlocks in your timezone

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8YMU_0gILElPz00
(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Pacific Season 4 release day has finally arrived, so it's a good time to figure out exactly when it unlocks in your timezone. The new season introduces the usual array of weapons and Operators, but we'll also get to drop in and explore the new Fortune's Keep map. Caldera is getting a few changes, too, including the return of Storage Town.

Release times can be confusing, especially when considering daylight savings. Luckily, I can help you out. Here's when you expect Warzone Pacific Season 4 to unlock, broken down by timezone.

Line your pockets… and align your sights 🎯🤑It’s merc vs. merc, squad against squad in the new season 'Mercenaries of Fortune' available tomorrow at 9 AM PT in #Vanguard and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Yb4xzHNf3CJune 21, 2022

Warzone Season 4 update release times

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 arrives today, June 22. If you're having trouble working out the Warzone update time in your part of the world, the list below should help.

Here are the release times:

  • Los Angeles: 9 am PT
  • New York: 12 pm ET
  • London: 5 pm BST
  • Paris: 6 pm CEST

If your timezone isn't listed above, you can click the link for this handy converter (opens in new tab). In the meantime, you can check out everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 (opens in new tab) to ensure you're fully briefed.

Sarah's earliest gaming memories involve playing Jet Set Willy on the ZX Spectrum at a friend's house. These days, and when not writing guides, most of her spare time goes into MMOs—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. She has spent much of the last decade playing the likes of Star Wars: The Old Republic, TERA, Final Fantasy 14, and World of Warcraft. Sarah has been writing about games for several years and, before joining PC Gamer, freelanced for the likes of TechRadar, GamingBible, and Rock Paper Shotgun. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.

