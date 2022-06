There aren't a ton of gaming monitors in the same class as HP's Omen 27U. While it's one of the higher-priced models of its competitive cohort at $700, it stands out from the competition for a variety of reasons. Notably, it has an HDMI 2.1 connection with support for variable refresh and 4K 120Hz when connected to an Xbox Series X or VRR on the PS5 -- a feature that's starting to gain traction for gaming displays. And it comes in a sleek design you don't usually see in a gaming monitor, even when you light it up, along with a functional layout for the connectors that's also rare.

