ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drone strike hits Russian refinery near Ukraine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A drone strike caused a fire at a refinery in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine on Wednesday, but no one was hurt and the blaze was contained quickly, officials said.

The fire engulfed industrial equipment at the Novoshakhtinsk oil processing plant in the Rostov-on-Don region. The authorities said that dozens of firefighters extinguished the flames in a half-hour and no one was hurt.

The refinery said in a statement that the fire was caused by a strike carried out by two drones, describing it as a “terrorist” act. It didn’t give further details, but the state news agency Tass said that two Ukrainian drones flew over the plant and one of them slammed into a heat exchanger, triggering the fire.

Ukrainian officials haven’t claimed responsibility for the drone strike.

A video posted on a messaging app channel showed a drone flying by and hitting what was purported to be the refinery, a giant plume of smoke rising into the sky. The authenticity of the video couldn’t be independently verified.

The Rostov regional governor, Vasily Golubev, said that fragments of two drones were found on the territory of the plant.

The refinery said it temporarily suspended the operations to assess the damage.

Wednesday’s attack on the refinery follows a series of explosions and fires in western Russia amid Moscow’s fighting in Ukraine in an operation that began nearly four months ago.

In April, two Ukrainian helicopter gunships struck an oil depot in Belgorod, according to Russian officials, causing a massive fire.

Several other explosions and fires hit refineries, oil depots, and an ammunition storage facility. Ukraine hasn’t officially taken responsibility for the incidents, but some Ukrainian media have lauded them as a result of Ukrainian strikes.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refineries#Refinery#Explosions#Russian#Rostov#Tass#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Execution-Happy Russia Snatches American Fighters in Ukraine

Foreign volunteers fighting against Russian troops in Ukraine sounded the alarm Wednesday over two American fighters they say had been taken captive amid heavy fighting. Robert Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were serving with the Ukrainian military when they were taken in Kharkiv last week, The Telegraph reported. “We...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine warns of war: Kyiv warns of Russian escalation during EU bid

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Russia will intensify its attacks on his country in the coming days, as Kyiv awaits news on its bid to join the EU. Members of the bloc are expected to decide whether to award "candidate status" to Kyiv later this week. The move would...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

957K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy