Photos: Summer Library Program at Attala County Coliseum

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg-Laurel hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five reporting stations had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg-Laurel and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. Friday, Biloxi joined the triple digit party with a high of 100. Meridian made it five days in a row at or above the century mark, topping out at 102, the same as Pascagoula and Hattiesburg-Laurel. Gulfport hit 101. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Carthage and Philadelphia. Some relief from the heat could begin Sunday with rain chances increasing but the heat stress will continue in areas which stay dry. Less humid air is forecast to move through the state early next week with a chance of rain each day. Locally, Monday’s highs are expected to be only in the upper 80s.

