Frederick County, MD

Get To Know: Steve McKay For Frederick County Council District 2

By Your Financial Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrederick, Md. (NS) – One candidate for the...

Work To Begin Soon On Safety Improvements To Interchanges In Maryland

Eight are located in Frederick County. Baltimore, Md. (KM) – Some safety improvements will begin next week on interchanges around the state of Maryland, including eight in Frederick County. “This is our high friction surface treatment project,” says Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. “We’ll be applying this to several locations in Maryland. These are roadways we are looking for that have significant curves.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Fire Damages Home In Washington County

No injuries were reported. Fire at 12715 Allanthus Dr. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday night in Hagerstown. At around 9:45 PM, fire fighters were dispatched to 12715 Allanthus...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Frederick County

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTHWESTERN LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHERN FAUQUIER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE NORTHEASTERN CITY OF WINCHESTER... At 341 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Martinsburg to Brunswick, moving southwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include... Winchester, Martinsburg, Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Purcellville, Brunswick, Ranson, Berryville, Inwood, Round Hill, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Kearneysville, Bluemont, Berkeley, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Falling Waters, Sharpsburg and Shenandoah Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Citizens Protest Supreme Court Decision Striking Roe V. Wade

They gathered at the Square Corner in Downtown Frederick Friday afternoon. Frederick, Md (KM) A large crowd gathered at the Square Corner in Downtown Frederick Friday afternoon to protest the US Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe V. Wade, which since 1973 guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion.
FREDERICK, MD
Elderly Man Killed In Pedestrian Crash In Rockville Friday Morning

Montgomery County Police say the man was in the roadway, not a crosswalk. Rockville, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian collision Friday morning in Rockville. At around 4:36 AM, officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Rossmoor Boulevard...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MDC001-013-017-021-023-027-031-033-043-230100- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0400.220622T1735Z-220623T0100Z/ MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CARROLL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HOWARD By The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va. MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON.
MARYLAND STATE
Boy Injured Monday In Damascus After Being Struck By A Vehicle

Police say he had life-threatening injuries. Damascus, Md. (KM) – One person was injured Monday evening following a pedestrian collision in Damascus. Just before 6:30 PM, Montgomery County Police Officers and fire and rescue responded to the intersection of Woodfield Road and Clearspring Drive after a pedestrian had been struck. . They learned that a boy got off of a bus from the rear of the vehicle. As he entered the southbound lanes to cross the street he was hit by a Honda CRV which was traveling northbound.
DAMASCUS, MD
Woman Pleads Guilty To 1st-Degree Murder For A 2020 Homicide In Frederick

She’s expected to be sentenced in September. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A Frederick woman who killed another woman almost two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced later this year. Maria Gloria Vasquez Mebo, 37, pleaded guilty on June 9th to 1st-degree murder for the death of Dolores Perez, 81, also of Frederick. Vasquez Mebo could get life in prison with all but 45-years suspended.
FREDERICK, MD

