County Health Department Raising Awareness about Bats and Rabies
wrfalp.com
3 days ago
The Chautauqua County Health Department is raising awareness of the potential exposure to rabies from bats. Bats are one of the most frequently reported rabid animals that people and pets come in contact with. The Chautauqua County Environmental Health Unit recommends contacting them if an exposure occurs because medical treatment may...
With the summer season underway and people hitting area waterways, the Chautauqua County Health Department is urging all county residents and visitors to educate themselves about harmful algal blooms (HABs) and to be cautious when swimming, boating, and fishing. In New York State, HABs occur most frequently in the mid to late summer months, but can occur at any time of the year. Small bloom conditions can change rapidly due to changes in weather and lake currents. Larger blooms will likely persist throughout the summer once they become established. Health officials say small, localized blooms have been seen on Chautauqua Lake.
Following Tuesday's ribbon-cutting event for its new cold storage facility, Americold teamed up with Feed the Children for a food distribution event through the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. The distribution took place at Chautauqua County Rural Ministry on Washington Avenue and featured a semi-trailer with enough prepackaged boxes to feed and support at least 300 families with about a week's worth of food. The boxes contained food, personal hygiene products, toys, books, and other items to those in need. Americold has been a partner of Feed the Children for more than five years. Outpour COG Ministries also participated in the event.
’ “Hello Summer” event is taking place from noon to 4:00 p.m., June 24, at the Northwest Arena. The free event will feature children’s activities including Pirates Arr for You, Marty’s Bubblegum Machine, and the Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics show. Several local agencies, organizations and...
JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Humane Society’s dog kennel has reached full capacity, with the non-profit animal group now waiving adoption fees to clear the shelter. “We are above capacity, it’s kind of a crisis situation. We’re really, we’ve got everybody who can be adopted is available for adoption. The three guys running around in here are available. All our kennels are full, we have dogs everywhere,” said animal wellness director, Danny Reynolds.
The Erie County Fair will honor firefighters, veterans and active military members this August. The fair kicks off on August 10 and runs for 12 days at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. This year, the public will be able to nominate a firefighter to honor during one of the daily firefighter honoree...
FALCONER – Officials from a Chautauqua County school district are working with parents of students who walked out of class earlier this month in protest, following instances of bullying towards the school’s LGBT+ student body. During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting at Falconer Central School, a few parents...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s officially summer which means the temperatures are on the rise. On both the hot and cold days, it’s important to double-check your back seat for your furry friends. With the warmer temperatures, it only takes minutes for them to suffer from a heat stroke. According to the SPCA Serving Erie […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Dispenza, president of Buffalo’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, is now on paid administrative leave. A cemetery spokesperson confirmed to News 4 that outside counsel has been hired to “ascertain facts about his [Dispenza’s] personnel management as Forest Lawn’s president.”. An interim...
A Derby woman has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $14.764.88 in unemployment insurance benefits over a seven-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 31-year-old Kelly Muffoletto was sentenced before a State Supreme Court judge Wednesday morning to five years probation after pleading guilty to a felony count of 2nd-degree identity theft on February 23rd. An investigation by the New York State Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service found that Muffoletto used her ex-boyfriend's personal identifying information to submit applications to the State Labor Department and fraudulently obtained the benefits from June 1 to December 31, 2020. She was found to have used the money to buy hotel rooms, take-out food, and a Disney+ subscription. As part of her plea, Muffoletto signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution to the State Labor Department. To date, she has not paid back any of the money.
Severe weather could bring flooding across parts of New York State according to the National Weather Service. A flood watch was issued on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, and will remain in effect until 1 am on Thursday, June 23. Isn't it nice to be welcomed to the first full day...
Until September 4, visitors can experience a full schedule of workshops, seminars and special events that feature some of the leading names in spirituality. There will be mediumship demonstrations, healing services, and other activities. A special Butterfly Release Ceremony will be held today where newly awakened butterflies will be released as an opportunity to remember the souls of loved ones.
Words are powerful and so are names and this is one city in New York State that you will want to avoid heading to based on its name. When you think of New York State you think of the rolling hills of Western New York, the Mountains in the central part of the state, and of course New York City, aka the Big Apple.
Sand fly season is upon us. If you live on the water in Western New York, you know what I’m talking about. These flies are more than just pests. They are bugging everyone from boaters, to drivers, and those just trying to spend time outside. In this blog I’ll...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York couple is turning their personal tragedy into a triumph by helping make dreams come true for Make-A-Wish children. “It was something we could do together as a family to give back to our community and to give us hope,” said Tony Mastrangelo.
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms. The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New […]
A teenager is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly impersonating a school principal and demanding inappropriate pictures of students. The New York State Police (NYSP) says that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation based out of the Clarence barracks along with the NYSP Computer Crimes Unit and the Department of Homeland Security worked in tandem after receiving a complaint made in the early part of June 2022.
After two years as a drive-thru-only event, the Fireman's Cherry Festival returns to North East in two weeks, and Rescue Chief Jack Diorazio is counting down the days. "I can't wait to see the people," said the Crescent Hose Fireman. "Can't wait to have the rides back, can't wait to have all the fun and the games and the food. I can't wait."
