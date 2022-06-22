County Health Department Raising Awareness about Bats and Rabies

A Derby woman has been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $14.764.88 in unemployment insurance benefits over a seven-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 31-year-old Kelly Muffoletto was sentenced before a State Supreme Court judge Wednesday morning to five years probation after pleading guilty to a felony count of 2nd-degree identity theft on February 23rd. An investigation by the New York State Department of Labor, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Secret Service found that Muffoletto used her ex-boyfriend's personal identifying information to submit applications to the State Labor Department and fraudulently obtained the benefits from June 1 to December 31, 2020. She was found to have used the money to buy hotel rooms, take-out food, and a Disney+ subscription. As part of her plea, Muffoletto signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution to the State Labor Department. To date, she has not paid back any of the money.

