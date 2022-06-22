ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Americold Facility Construction Complete, Will Create 60 Jobs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Americold facility in the town of Dunkirk will create 60 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul...

60 new jobs coming to the Town of Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Town of Dunkirk is getting an economic boost with the announcement that the the temperature-controlled storage and distribution company Americold will be adding 60 new jobs. The jobs are the result of completed construction of a new 181,000 square-foot cold storage distribution facility built in...
Fancher Chair Added to State's Historic Business Preservation Registry

The oldest existing business in Chautauqua County, and in New York State, has been honored with being placed on the state's new "Historic Business Registry." State Senator George Borrello was in Falconer on Friday where he made the presentation to Fancher Chair on South Work Street. He nominated Fancher to be among the first 100 businesses honored in the registry. The Sunset Bay Republican says there was no doubt Fancher belonged there...
Is Your Landlord Required To Provide A/C in New York State?

With temperatures nearing 100 degrees in Western New York this week, Buffalo residents who are blessed enough to have air conditioning will be blasting that cool air to avoid melting. But what if you’re not one of the lucky ones who has an air conditioning unit or central air in their apartment? Is your landlord required to provide that for you on extremely hot days here in WNY?
This Is The Scariest Town In New York

Words are powerful and so are names and this is one city in New York State that you will want to avoid heading to based on its name. When you think of New York State you think of the rolling hills of Western New York, the Mountains in the central part of the state, and of course New York City, aka the Big Apple.
Americold and Feed the Children Distribute Food Boxes at CCRM

Following Tuesday's ribbon-cutting event for its new cold storage facility, Americold teamed up with Feed the Children for a food distribution event through the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. The distribution took place at Chautauqua County Rural Ministry on Washington Avenue and featured a semi-trailer with enough prepackaged boxes to feed and support at least 300 families with about a week's worth of food. The boxes contained food, personal hygiene products, toys, books, and other items to those in need. Americold has been a partner of Feed the Children for more than five years. Outpour COG Ministries also participated in the event.
5 Legendary Food Brands From Western New York

Buffalo has a lot more going for it than the Bills and wings, my friend. Have you ever looked at the label of one of your favorite foods to see where it was made? Trust me, a lot of people don’t. I’m one of those nerds (or weirdos, your pick) who loves to know where the food I’m eating comes from.
Suhr's hometown reacts to retirement decision

The village of Fredonia and Chautauqua County have been a source of support over the years for two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr. WDOE News reached out to the mayor of Suhr's hometown to get his reaction to her decision to retire. Mayor Doug Essek says he and his wife Julie have known Suhr since she was a little girl. Essek was surprised by Thursday's announcement and had thought she would make a comeback...
