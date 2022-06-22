Americold Facility Construction Complete, Will Create 60 Jobs

Following Tuesday's ribbon-cutting event for its new cold storage facility, Americold teamed up with Feed the Children for a food distribution event through the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. The distribution took place at Chautauqua County Rural Ministry on Washington Avenue and featured a semi-trailer with enough prepackaged boxes to feed and support at least 300 families with about a week's worth of food. The boxes contained food, personal hygiene products, toys, books, and other items to those in need. Americold has been a partner of Feed the Children for more than five years. Outpour COG Ministries also participated in the event.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO