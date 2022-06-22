NC man pleads guilty after elderly SC woman found dead

(WSPA) – Daniel Printz, of Rutherford County, entered a guilty plea in court Tuesday in relation to the kidnapping and death of a Greenville County woman.

80-year-old Edna Suttles was found dead May 16 in North Carolina after being reported missing last August.

Details of the plea have not yet been made available.

