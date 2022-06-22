ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

NC man pleads guilty after elderly SC woman found dead

By Dan Vasko
Fox 46 Charlotte
(WSPA) – Daniel Printz, of Rutherford County, entered a guilty plea in court Tuesday in relation to the kidnapping and death of a Greenville County woman.

80-year-old Edna Suttles was found dead May 16 in North Carolina after being reported missing last August.

Details of the plea have not yet been made available.

Rutherford County, NC
Greenville County, SC
