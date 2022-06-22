Fire destroys St. Charles apartment complex

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A fire late Tuesday night heavily damaged an apartment building in St. Charles.

The fire started just before midnight at the Glen at Bogey Hills Apartments on Zumbehl Road at Lake Court. 12 units in a three-story building at the center of the apartment complex burned.

Everyone got out safely. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

