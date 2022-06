Firefighters from several area departments are at the scene of a house fire in Forestville. Chautauqua County dispatchers say crews from Forestville were called to 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM, with firefighters from Silver Creek, Hanover Center, Sunset Bay, South Dayton, Perrysburg, Sheridan and the Seneca Nation also responding. WDOE News will have more information when it becomes available.

FORESTVILLE, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO