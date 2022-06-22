ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio deputy wounded; Driver dead after chase

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase before being fatally shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded.

The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

When the driver fled the traffic stop, the deputy pursued the vehicle for a few blocks before the driver stopped their vehicle, got out and tried to run away.

The deputy then pursued the driver on foot.

The driver, who authorities say had a gun, and the deputy soon exchanged gunfire, with the driver being fatally wounded and the deputy being shot in the face.

Barbara Shumaker
2d ago

praying for the officer, the families of the driver and especially for the ones that post negative and hurtful comments that is what true evil looks like.... 💔💔💔

Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Hunter M. Gessel, 24, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Honesti R. Mayes, 19, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $100 fine. Andre N. McCoy, 18, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
LIMA, OH
