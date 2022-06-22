Ohio deputy wounded; Driver dead after chase

Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase before being fatally shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded.

The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

When the driver fled the traffic stop, the deputy pursued the vehicle for a few blocks before the driver stopped their vehicle, got out and tried to run away.

The deputy then pursued the driver on foot.

The driver, who authorities say had a gun, and the deputy soon exchanged gunfire, with the driver being fatally wounded and the deputy being shot in the face.

