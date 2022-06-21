ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

‘It’s been a long time coming’: Clemson lands another major commitment

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Hoffler knew he wanted to be a Clemson Tiger since last month. The four-star defensive end out of Woodward Academy (Atlanta,...

Another Clemson player announces transfer to South Carolina

After recently deciding to leave the program in the wake of Monte Lee’s firing, another Clemson baseball player is switching sides of the in-state rivalry. Sophomore pitcher Ricky Williams announced via social media Wednesday his intention to transfer to South Carolina. Williams is the third former Clemson player to do so since Lee was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ coach late last month, joining Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French.
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Dark Territory Time Machine Article: Mount Rushmore - Clemson Quarterbacks

Howdy folks, your friendly neighborhood STS historian is back for my summer series. This year I’m doing position group Mount Rushmore. This is where I have to try to pick the four guys who would be on a Mount Rushmore for their position from all, and I mean all, of Clemson football history. As usual, some positions are historically deeper than others and therefore more challenging. The fun is they become that much more debatable, particularly when you consider different eras and such. For example, it is quite possible that Kelly Bryant was better than every quarterback from Steve Fuller to Woody Dantzler but was only a starter for a year and four games. It just so happened a Rushmore guy came to town and took the job.
CLEMSON, SC
Tiger Tracker: Clemson Looking to Continue Recruiting Momentum, Latest on Peter Woods

Dabo Swinney is in the midst of arguably his best month to date with regard to recruiting. The Tigers have picked up nine verbal commitments this month, and currently have one of the best classes in the nation. Oh, and the momentum the program has built due to the big recruiting event held the first weekend in June looks like it could carry on a little while longer.
CLEMSON, SC
Money magazine ranks Citadel #1 in SC, #78 nationally

Money magazine published its most recent college rankings June 21, 2022. Out of the colleges in South Carolina, The Citadel is ranked #1. When looking at the complete, national list, The Citadel comes in at #78, followed by Clemson at #162. Your college doesn’t have to be exclusive to be...
CHARLESTON, SC
Bell resigns, LA again searching for football coach

Laurens Academy is once again searching for a new head coach for its varsity 8-man program. Stacy Bell, who was hired in May from Heathwood Hall, resigned Sunday without coaching a game at LA. Bell had been Heathwood Hall’s defensive coordinator. LA Athletic Director Travis Plowden said Bell informed...
LAURENS, SC
Bell resigns after one month as head football coach at Laurens Academy

After announcing a successor to Todd Kirk as head football coach at Laurens Academy on May 19, the Crusaders now find themselves once again in the market for a head coach. According to Laurens Academy, varsity football Coach Stacy Bell informed the school on Sunday night that he was resigning to take a position at a different school. Athletic Director Travis Plowden shared the news with the team Monday morning at workouts.
LAURENS, SC
Why the 2023 NASCAR Cup Schedule Will Be No Match for the 1964 Version

At 62 races, the 1964 NASCAR Cup Series schedule was the longest in Cup history. In April 1964, the series raced five times in an eight-day period—at Weaverville, N.C.; Hillsboro, N.C., Spartanburg, S.C., Columbia, S.C. and North Wilkesboro, N.C. Richard Petty, who won his first of seven championships that...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Friends Reel in South Carolina Record Walleye in Upstate

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources recently certified a state-record walleye caught in the Upstate.Chris Edlund, of Spartanburg, and Dave Starzek, of Greer, caught a 10-pound, 1.44-ounce walleye from Lake Tugalo in Oconee County on May 29. Edlund pulled the fish in and is the angler on record, while Starzek netted the fish.
SPARTANBURG, SC
South Carolina Restaurant Among Best Brunch Spots in the Country

Craving brunch? We may have just found you a new spot to try out in South Carolina. New rankings show that one South Carolina restaurant ranks as one of the best spots to grab brunch in the nation. According to The State, SELECT restaurant in Greer, South Carolina made the...
GREER, SC
Wofford selects new VP for campus life and student development

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Wofford College is welcoming Dr. Sandra Rouse as its new vice president for campus life and student development and dean of students. She will assume the role on July 18. Rouse is joining the Wofford community after eight years at Newberry College, where she has served...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Out-of-staters flock to Greenville amid nationwide population shift

South Carolina is one of the big winners when it comes to welcoming residents from other states. As remote work has increased, more people are no longer tethered to any particular state. This increased mobility has tended to pull away the higher-income earners in particular. Here in Greenville County, most of the city’s newest residents are coming from the northeast of the U.S. and southern Florida, the Chicago metro area and southern California, according to the Greenville Chamber.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
On the Move: Melvin C. Williams

Melvin C. Williams was appointed as a member of the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association’s board of directors. He serves as vice president and senior client development manager at Terracon, an engineering consultant with an office in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville restaurant announces permanent closure

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant announced on Sunday they are closed for good. IOU Sushi on Woodruff Road is shutting its doors “due to circumstances out of our control,” the business posted on Facebook. “We as a family appreciate everyone who has been a part...
GREENVILLE, SC
Duke Energy sees record energy usage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — With temperatures near 100 degrees, you may start seeing your energy bill rise. Some Duke Energy customers have seen their cost projections skyrocket. Duke Energy assures people this isn't because of rising rates or price gouging. A spokesman says the Upstate just saw record-breaking numbers. “Just...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Coroner: Deputy shot in line of duty dies

Duke Energy is donating more than $63,000 to emergency preparedness efforts in Greenville County. We know temperatures are hot so we're taking a look at some fun ways to cool off this summer. Tapas & Tinis annual Summer Soiree. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An exciting event kicking off the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Downtown Spartanburg road to temporarily close

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A downtown Spartanburg road will be temporarily closed for construction. According to Spartanburg County, Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to W. St. John Street, will be closed from June 22 at 11 p.m. and re-open on June 23 at 3 a.m. to relocate a temporary crane.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

