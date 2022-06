One of the things I like to do when traveling in the Southwest is to enjoy local spa treatments because they incorporate indigenous ingredients you can’t usually find anywhere else in the U.S. They’re called “farm-to-spa” experiences, and they offer unique treatments that heal the body and soul with desert-inspired botanicals like prickly pear, aloe oil, citrus, and cactus flower. Native American traditions are also popular in these Arizona spa treatments, providing inspiration for distinctive healing therapies.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO