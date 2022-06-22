ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

A supercomputer in China ran a ‘brain-scale’ AI model with 174 trillion parameters

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397RRx_0gILAg9C00

Scientists in China say they have been able to run an artificial intelligence model as sophisticated as a human brain on their most powerful supercomputer, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals.

According to the report, this puts China's Newest Generation Sunway supercomputer on the same level as the U.S. Department of Energy's Frontier, which was named the world's most powerful supercomputer earlier this month.

As a point of reference, Frontier is the first machine to have demonstrated it can perform more than one quintillion calculations per second.

Researchers say their new AI model rivals the human brain

The team of researchers from China used the Sunway supercomputer to train an AI model called 'bagualu,' which means "alchemist's pot." They presented their results at a virtual meeting of Principles and Practice of Parallel Programming 2022, an international conference hosted by the US-based Association for Computing Machinery (ACM).

They trained bagualu with a total of 174 trillion parameters, which according to SCMP rivals the number of synapses in the brain.

In truth, though the exact number of synapses in a brain is incredibly difficult to map, some estimates suggest the human brain contains up to 1,000 trillion synapses. That's not to say 174 trillion parameters isn't an incredibly impressive number when it comes to the field of artificial intelligence — last year, Google Brain was celebrated for developing an artificial intelligence language model with 1.6 trillion parameters.

A 'brain-scale' supercomputer

The Sunway supercomputer has a speed of a billion operations per second, or 5.3 floating-point operations per second (exaflops). According to the researchers, it has 37 million CPU cores — four times as many as Frontier — and nine petabytes of memory. They also claim the 96,000 semi-independent computer systems, called nodes, resemble the power of a human brain. Communications between these nodes take place at a speed of more than 23 petabytes per second.

The researchers, who refer to their model as a "brain-scale" AI model, say the new Sunway uses proprietary chips with unique features, including energy-saving and broad communication bandwidth.

The team behind the "brain-scale" AI model says their work could be used for autonomous vehicles, computer vision, facial recognition, and chemistry, among a number of other applications. Another Chinese supercomputer, called Tianhe, from the National Supercomputing Centre of Tianjin, was used to rapidly screen and discover pharmaceuticals during the early peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, giving a glimpse at the real-world use cases for these incredibly powerful machines.

Comments / 19

BEARER OF BAD NEWS
2d ago

It will never cease to amaze me how man thinks he can out perform GOD, there is no computer or super computer nor omniscient computer that can rival the human mind at it's peak potential...

Reply
4
Quinton Walton
2d ago

They going to keep on with AI. UNTIL THE COMPUTERS. DECIDE THAT HUMANS ARE THE PROBLEM! AN GET RID OF US!

Reply
4
Related
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercomputer#South China#Google Brain#Newest Generation Sunway#Ai
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

A Google software engineer believes an AI has become sentient. If he’s right, how would we know?

Google’s LaMDA software (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) is a sophisticated AI chatbot that produces text in response to user input. According to software engineer Blake Lemoine, LaMDA has achieved a long-held dream of AI developers: it has become sentient. Lemoine’s bosses at Google disagree, and have suspended him from work after he published his conversations with the machine online. Other AI experts also think Lemoine may be getting carried away, saying systems like LaMDA are simply pattern-matching machines that regurgitate variations on the data used to train them. Regardless of the technical details, LaMDA raises a question that will only...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Fox News

China may be spying on you through your coffee maker, expert says

China may be using software inside smart coffee makers to spy on owners of the devices, according to a report. Internet-connected coffee makers that are made in China are just one of many ways China can gather data, according to American researcher Christopher Balding. Balding released a report specifically on the Kalerm machines manufactured in Jiangsu, China.
TECHNOLOGY
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
The Independent

Archaeologists find ‘mind-blowing’ network of lost cities hidden in Amazon

Archaeologists have uncovered an “unprecedented” network of lost cities in the Amazon that shed light on how ancient civilisations constructed vast urban landscapes while living alongside nature.Researchers used lidar technology, dubbed “lasers in the sky”, to scan through the tropical forest canopy, and examine sites found in the savannah-forest of South West Amazonia. They uncovered a wide range of intricate settlements that have laid hidden under thick tree canopies for centuries in the Llanos de Mojos savannah-forest in Bolivia. The findings, described in the journal Nature on Wednesday, shed light on cities built by the Casarabe communities between 500 AD...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy