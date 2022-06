Cameras rolling, gratitude flowing, and delivery of a new vehicle were all part of the week in Dam B. ADT Alarm Company filmed a commercial on Monday re-enacting the rescue of John Ramer who was burned at his home back in April. Then, on Tuesday, Ramer thanked ADT and the Dam B Volunteer Fire Department for saving his life, and ADT donated $5,000.00 to the Dam B Fire Department, and finally the Tyler County Sheriff’s Department donated a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that had been used as a patrol car.

TYLER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO