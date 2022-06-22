City receives “serious offer” on Kelley house and property

Margaret Leone Konechne, 105, of Kimball, SD passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Aurora-Brule Care & Rehab Center in White Lake, SD. Funeral Mass is 1:00 PM Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Kimball. A Committal Service will follow at St. Margaret’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 6:00 – 7:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service and Rosary. Mount Funeral Home of Kimball is assisting with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
