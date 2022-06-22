Travis Scott has treated himself to a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, the $5.5 million hypercar is one of only 30 in the world. He and beau Kylie Jenner now own Chirons worth a total of $12 million.
The latest to jump on to the Bugatti bandwagon is Travis Scott Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy with a cool $5.5 million Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super Sport. You’re a celebrity if you got a Chiron; if you got a Chiron, you’re indeed a celebrity. The cool wheels arent Scott’s first as he...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0