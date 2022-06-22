EST/VINSON, W.

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOSEPH DEATON AND ALECIA H. DEATON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, on the 17th day of May, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2018, Page 22466 , Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG. 20 MIN. 00 SEC. EAST A DISTANCE OF 940 FEET TO THE "POINT OF BEGINNING" WHICH IS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF PINEBROOK SUBDIVISION PLAT #3, THENCE NORTH 0 DEG. 26 MIN. 00 SEC. EAST ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION A DISTANCE OF 243.70 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG. 56 MIN. 00 SEC. EAST A DISTANCE OF 494.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG. 34 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST A DISTANCE OF 243.70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEG. 56 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST A DISTANCE OF 493.20 FEET BACK TO THE "POINT OF BEGINNING". THUS DESCRIBING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING SITUATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, CONTAINING 2.76 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF M.P. HAYDEN, AL. REG NO. 12692, DATED NOVEMBER 4, 1998. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 3350 PINEWOOD LN, MILLBROOK, AL 36054. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FLB-21-02524-3 Ad Run Dates: 02/23/2022, 03/02/2022, 03/09/2022, 04/27/2022, 06/22/2022 The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for April 14, 2022, was postponed until May 12, 2022. On May 12, 2022, the sale was further postponed until July 7, 2022. by public announcement being made at the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 7th day of July, 2022, at the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: June 22, 2022 191672.

ELMORE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO