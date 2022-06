Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala is heading back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. Reese McGuire is catching for Lucas Giolito and batting sixth Wednesday afternoon. Yasmani Grandal (back) is still on the 10-day injured list.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO