ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man goes for Brooklyn transit cop’s gun, solo patrols revised

By Aaron Feis
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZnfH_0gIL7E7m00

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An unruly man allegedly made a grab for an NYPD transit officer’s service weapon in a struggle at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday, police said, prompting the revision of a solo patrol strategy announced just last week.

The officer was patrolling Pennsylvania Avenue station on the No. 3 line in East New York around 6:50 p.m., when he spotted a man smoking a cigarette on the southbound platform in violation of transit system rules, authorities said.

More NYC News

When the officer ordered the man, identified by police as Alex Eremin, to put out the cigarette, Eremin allegedly ignored the command and threw himself down a platform staircase, according to the NYPD.

The cop then went to check on Eremin, who allegedly grabbed the officer and tried to drag him down the rest of the staircase, authorities said. During the ensuing struggle, Eremin, 24, allegedly made repeated attempts to grab the officer’s service weapon, officials said.

The officer was ultimately able to subdue and arrest Eremin. He is facing several charges, including attempted robbery, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and violation of railroad laws.

Following the scuffle, Eremin was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. Authorities described his condition as stable.

More Crime News

The run-in occurred just days after Mayor Eric Adams greenlit the renewed use of solo patrols by transit cops to combat subway crime , and led the NYPD to revise the strategy.

“We are continuing with the solo patrol concept by spreading officers out on posts but with the caveat that they be within sight of one another,” a department spokesperson said in a statement issued just hours after Tuesday’s alleged attack. “This will increase visibility of police officers looking out for the riding public while at the same time looking out for each other.”

The NYPD had not used solo patrols since 2014, when two officers were fatally shot inside their car during an unprovoked ambush in Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for the Police Benevolent Association union, which had previously criticized the return of solo patrols, said that President Patrick Lynch had discussed the attack with Adams, himself a former NYPD captain and member of the then-independent Transit Police Department. During that discussion, Adams indicated that train patrols would once again feature two officers, according to the PBA.

Indicating that the NYPD member involved in the incident was one of their constituents, the Detectives’ Endowment Association union separately confirmed talks with Adams.

“Now, due to the efforts of the DEA, Detectives and fellow cops will not be alone when patrolling the subways,” said President Paul DiGiacomo in a statement. “The Mayor knows the history of transit policing as well as we do — it’s a matter of life and death.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideedition.com

NYPD Looking for Suspect Who They Say Has Been Stalking an MTA Worker

The NYPD has posted an image and description of a man on their Crime Stoppers account who they say has been stalking an MTA worker in Brooklyn. An MTA employee, 33, who works at the Parkside Avenue subway station in Brooklyn told police that a man “intentionally and repeatedly”showed up at the station on several occasions between April 3 and April 11, according to the NYPD in a press release obtained by Inside Edition Digital.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

3 found dead inside Queens home: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens Friday, NYPD officials said. Officers responded to the home in South Jamaica on 155th Street at 2:16 p.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on a bed with signs of trauma on her body, police said. Officers searched the home and found […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Public Transit#Transit Police
PIX11

NYPD officer hurt in Brooklyn shooting, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An NYPD detective was injured in a shooting Thursday at about 4:30 p.m., police said. During a press conference at the scene at Saratoga and Pitkin avenues, officials said the detective and another officer were patrolling in a marked NYPD vehicle when shots rang out. NYPD Assistant Chief Joe Kenny said […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Subway riders robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted by police for robbing subway riders at gunpoint in Manhattan, NYPD officials said. The two suspects allegedly took part in two gunpoint robberies 30 minutes apart on subway trains in Harlem and Midtown, Manhattan on Monday. The first robbery happened on a southbound No. 3 train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Child hit by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A child was hospitalized after being hit by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn Friday evening, police said. An 11-year-old was riding a bicycle in East New York on Hendrix Street around 6:45 p.m. when they were hit by the truck, NYPD officials said. The child was hospitalized in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man threw rocks at family in Harlem park: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday. At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 16, dies after being shot in Brooklyn, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy died after he was found with a gunshot wound in Brooklyn overnight, police said on Saturday. Officers found the 16-year-old victim unresponsive, unconscious and with a gunshot wound on his torso along Sutter Avenue near Osbourne Street at around 3:15 a.m., authorities said. He was taken by EMS […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy