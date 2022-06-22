ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Pre-sale wristbands available for the St. Joe County 4H Fair

By Dante Stanton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Pre-sale wristbands for the St. Joe County 4H Fair are now available...

Local Indiana State Police troopers honored at annual State Police awards ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony on Friday and some Michiana troopers were honored for their dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and Hoosiers statewide. Senior Trooper Arthur Smith, a ten-year Indiana State Police veteran who primarily patrols Elkhart County, was...
ELKHART, IN
Fireworks 2022: Where to watch in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Fireworks will soon light up the skies in central Indiana. The Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, but some communities will hold their fireworks displays earlier than that. The earliest display we found is on June 24. You can explore the map below or...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana issues air quality alert Friday for 4 regions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast. In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby.
INDIANA STATE
First phase of I-69 has groundbreaking on ‘monumental day’

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – A groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday marked the start of the first phase of the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing, which will eventually connect Henderson and Evansville, Indiana. “Today is truly a monumental day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Not just for the people of Henderson, but for...
HENDERSON, KY
I-94 and Pipestone Road construction starts Monday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Transportation is starting work on the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue on Monday. The $7.3 million project includes pavement repairs on 8.8 miles of I-94 between Puetz Road to Britain Avenue. In addition, the eastbound I-94 bridge...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huntington becomes 2nd NE Indiana city to launch 311 mobile app

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Huntington has launched a new mobile app in an effort to increase responsiveness to community needs while enabling residents to easily report concerns, request services and connect with community information. The app, named Huntington Connect, is available on Android and Apple devices.
Tax on menstrual supplies adds to shortage pressure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of a nonprofit that specializes in menstrual supplies said Tuesday, exempting menstrual supplies from sales taxes would aid those in need long after shortages end. Rachael Heger, the Indianapolis-based director of affiliate outreach for the national nonprofit I Support The Girls, said her organization...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
Operation Blue Heat results in 68 arrests on 171 criminal charges

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Advocates say Indiana should have high-heat utility moratoriums

Indiana, like many states, bans utility shutoffs for customers during the winter months. According to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) website, Indiana’s policies ban shutoffs between December 1st and March 15th for customers who qualify for public assistance. But, with regions of the state expected to...
INDIANA STATE

