Striking fear and disgust into the hearts of many, ticks are an omnipresent fact of life. They live in all fifty states and all seven continents, and one species even lives indoors. Ticks in West Virginia are parasitic arachnids (like spiders, mites, and scorpions) that subsist solely on blood. All ticks have four life stages: egg, larva, nymph, and adult. Most species take a new host for each life stage, though one tick in West Virginia actually sticks to the same host for all three active stages. Tick bodies include mouthparts, abdomens, and legs, each of which serves in identification.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO