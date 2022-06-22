ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Government extends plan to sell taxpayer stake in NatWest

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEG6s_0gIL5LNH00
Financial News

The Government is extending its plan to sell off more of its stake in lender NatWest for another year.

The Treasury confirmed on Wednesday that UK Government Investments, the body which oversees state-backed holdings, will end its plan by August 11, 2023 at the latest.

It has sought to place more of the bank in private hands after the lender, when it was previously known as Royal Bank of Scotland, was bailed out at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

Stake disposals started last year and had been due to complete by this August.

The Government’s stake in NatWest Group currently stands at around £11.3 billion.

So far, the state has sold 703.5 million shares, raising approximately £1.6 billion, to take its shareholding to around 48.5% of the banking giant.

However, the Treasury said it will only sell its stake further “when it represents value for money to do so and market conditions allow”.

Shares in NatWest are around 10% lower than levels from February, before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia impacted global stocks.

In March, NatWest confirmed it was primarily owned by private investors in a major milestone for the recovery of the business.

A Government statement added: “Her Majesty’s Treasury and UK Government Investments continue to keep all options and timings under review for future sales.

“Extending the trading plan does not preclude Government from using other options to execute future transactions that achieve value for money for taxpayers, including further directed buybacks and/or accelerated bookbuilds.”

The banking firm saw it shares rise by 3.8% to 229.8p in early trading on Wednesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Natwest Group#Uk#Treasury#Uk Government Investments#Royal Bank Of Scotland#Government
newschain

Seven child strip-search cases referred to police watchdog

A further seven referrals involving strip searches of children have been made to the police watchdog, the Metropolitan Police has said. The voluntary referrals relate to separate incidents between December 2019 and March 2022, where children aged 14 to 17 were strip-searched by officers in custody or subject to “more intimate searches outside custody”, according to the force.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
newschain

Kalush hope Ukraine can host Eurovision in 2023 despite organisers’ decision

Eurovision Song Contest winners Kalush Orchestra hope Ukraine is able to host next year’s event despite organisers ruling it out. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) on Thursday said the “severe” risk of air raids in Ukraine alongside the “high” risk of mass casualties contributed to the decision that the “necessary requirements for hosting” the competition were not met.
MUSIC
newschain

George Scrimshaw holds final-over nerves to guide Derbyshire past Lancashire

George Scrimshaw was Derbyshire’s hero as they held off Lancashire in a last-over thriller in the Vitality Blast. Tim David appeared to be firing Lancashire to victory in their chase of 189, making 42 off 23 balls, but after he took a single from the first ball of Scrimshaw’s final over the seamer – who had conceded 48 off his previous three overs – successfully defended the 10 runs still required, aided by the wicket of Rob Jones.
SPORTS
newschain

Protesters gather as G7 leaders set to arrive in Germany

About 3,500 protesters gathered in Munich on Saturday as the Group of Seven leading economic powers prepared to hold their annual gathering in the Bavarian Alps in Germany, which holds the G7’s rotating presidency this year. Police said earlier they were expecting some 20,000 protesters in the Bavarian city,...
PROTESTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy