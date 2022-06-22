Triple digit heat continues but some areas could see rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Walt Disney Company told employees Friday that it recognizes the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion – and that it remains committed to providing access to healthcare, including family planning and reproductive care, "no matter where they live." In an email, a spokesperson...
Abortions in Texas have ceased following a Supreme Court ruling that eliminated the constitutional protection for an abortion and ensuing legal uncertainty, Whole Woman's Health and Planned Parenthood Texas said. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to set their own laws regulating...
AUSTIN, Texas - Following the Supreme Court's overturning of New York's concealed carry law, Travis County District Attorney José Garza has released a statement on the matter. SCOTUS deemed New York's law, which required citizens seeking a permit to carry a gun to show "proper cause," a violation of...
AUSTIN, Texas - Officials in Texas are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The 6-3 ruling on the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida leaders are weighing in after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, letting the states have the final say. Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried released the following statement:. "This is a tragic day for...
PHOENIX - Arizona leaders are responding after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to have the final say on abortions. The controversial ruling on a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.
In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York gun control law. Dr. Eddy Carder, a constitutional law expert and professor at Prairie View A&M University, talks more about what the decision means.
NEW YORK - Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court announced its decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade and giving the states the power to decide abortion regulations, political leaders from former President Barack Obama to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in. "Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed...
