Triple digit heat continues but some areas could see rain

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials in Texas are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. The 6-3 ruling on the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization sets in motion a series of events that will likely lead to abortion being banned or severely restricted in roughly half of the 50 states.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO