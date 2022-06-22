ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Lady Jill Biden Marks One Year Anniversary Of Florida Condo Collapse

By Grace Blazer
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

(Surfside, FL) -- First Lady Jill Biden will visit Surfside, Florida on Friday to mark the one year anniversary of a condo building collapse.

The Champlain Towers in Surfside collapse killed 98 people last year. Biden will give remarks at a service that will also be attended by Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

The town says the event will also pay "tribute to the brave men and women who were instrumental in the search and recover efforts." President Biden and the First Lady visited the town last year in the days that followed the tragedy.

